U.S. Says Nigerians With Valid Visas Aren't Barred From Entry an hour ago

U.S. Says Nigerians With Valid Visas Aren't Barred From Entry

The United States embassy in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, said people with valid visas have no reason to delay or cancel travel to the U.S. following the new immigration measures introduced by the government. "There is no prohibition against Nigerian lawful permanent residents or persons with a valid visa or other U.S. government authorization from entering the United States," the embassy said Wednesday in an emailed statement.

