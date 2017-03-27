Two Nigerians arrested for human traf...

Two Nigerians arrested for human trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Baatsona Police have arrested two Nigerian women for allegedly transporting six of their compatriots to Ghana to engage in prostitution. The suspects have been identified as Ify Mba, a 33-year-old actress and Amanda Eze Chioma aka Faith, 23. The police, acting on tip-off, raided a hotel in Accra where the victims aged between 21 and 26 were being sexually exploited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,496 • Total comments across all topics: 279,938,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC