Two Nigerians arrested for human trafficking

The Baatsona Police have arrested two Nigerian women for allegedly transporting six of their compatriots to Ghana to engage in prostitution. The suspects have been identified as Ify Mba, a 33-year-old actress and Amanda Eze Chioma aka Faith, 23. The police, acting on tip-off, raided a hotel in Accra where the victims aged between 21 and 26 were being sexually exploited.

