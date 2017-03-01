Toxic waste dumped in community in southeast Nigeria's Delta
Toxic waste has been dumped in a farming town in southeast Nigeria's restive oil-producing Delta region, a state government official and a community leader said on Wednesday. The community leader, Collins Edema, president of the National Association of Itsekiri Graduates, said the waste was dangerous to both agricultural produce and aquatic life.
