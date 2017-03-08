Tonto Dike accuses estranged hubby of...

Tonto Dike accuses estranged hubby of being a murderer, - yahoo boy'

3 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Tonto Dikeh, the popular Nigerian actress with a broken home has again accused her estranged husband, Oladunni Churchill who is also the cousin to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of being a murderer and a 'yahoo boy' who has murdered their unborn child. Tonto Dikeh made the accusations while reacting to her husband's allegations that she once became drunk and pointed a gun at his brother's head as well as destroying his property.

