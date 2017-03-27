Tinubu at 65, say we must patronise made in Nigeria products
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, led prominent Nigerians from far and near to pour praises on former Lagos State Governor and All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu turns 65, today.
