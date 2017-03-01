Thousands flee Boko Haram attacks aro...

Thousands flee Boko Haram attacks around Nigeria's Chibok: IOM

Some 7,000 people have fled from villages around the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok because of Boko Haram attacks, the International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday. The IOM said an estimated 4,449 people or 740 households have fled to Chibok itself since February 25, "seeking safety following attacks or threats of attacks in some neighbouring villages".

