Those who murdered my mother will nev...

Those who murdered my mother will never have peace -Comrade Ofehe

18 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

C omrade Sunny Ofehe is the Founder and Executive Director of the Netherlands based Hope for Niger Delta Campaign , a Non Governmental Organization. Last weekend in Benin City, the environmental activist finally conducted the burial rites of his mother, who was murdered in Benin City by unknown assailants ten years ago.

Chicago, IL

