Tackling herdsmen's menace before it ...

Tackling herdsmen's menace before it destroys Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Even the most ardent supporters of the Buhari administration are beginning to agree that while it is receiving well-deserved commendation in the fight against Boko Haram, the equally deadly and more widespread attacks on Nigerians by herdsmen remains largely ignored while the body count mounts nationwide. So far in March 2017, the number of casualties reported in different parts of Nigeria on account of invasion of farmlands by herdsmen is beginning to compete with the body count from Boko Haram terror.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,852,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC