Tackling herdsmen's menace before it destroys Nigeria

Even the most ardent supporters of the Buhari administration are beginning to agree that while it is receiving well-deserved commendation in the fight against Boko Haram, the equally deadly and more widespread attacks on Nigerians by herdsmen remains largely ignored while the body count mounts nationwide. So far in March 2017, the number of casualties reported in different parts of Nigeria on account of invasion of farmlands by herdsmen is beginning to compete with the body count from Boko Haram terror.

