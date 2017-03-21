Suleman: Retrace your steps or face G...

Suleman: Retrace your steps or face God's wrath, Nigerian Bishops warn Otobo

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Some Nigerian Bishops under the banner, Niger Delta Bishops and Ministers Forum , have warned the Canada-based self-professed stripper, Ms. Stephanie Otobo to retrace her steps from her allegations against Apostle Suleman or face the wrath of God.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,892 • Total comments across all topics: 279,726,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC