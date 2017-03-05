Suicide bombers destroy fuel tankers ...

Suicide bombers destroy fuel tankers in Nigeria

Read more: The China Post

Three suicide bombers set ablaze three fuel tankers in the center of Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri before dawn Friday, officials said, just days before a planned visit by the U.N. Security Council. Soldiers fired at one of the bombers, a teenage girl, to avert what could have been a major attack on the city's main fuel depot, according to the police chief and a witness.

