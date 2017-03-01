Suicide bombers destroy 3 fuel tankers in northeast Nigeria
Emergency officials say three suicide bombers set ablaze three fuel tankers in Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri but killed only themselves. Friday's attack comes days before the U.N. Security Council is scheduled to visit Maiduguri on a tour of countries in the Lake Chad Basin, which has been devastated by the Boko Haram uprising.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb 22
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC