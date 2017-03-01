Suicide bombers destroy 3 fuel tanker...

Suicide bombers destroy 3 fuel tankers in northeast Nigeria

Emergency officials say three suicide bombers set ablaze three fuel tankers in Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri but killed only themselves. Friday's attack comes days before the U.N. Security Council is scheduled to visit Maiduguri on a tour of countries in the Lake Chad Basin, which has been devastated by the Boko Haram uprising.

