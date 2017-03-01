SmartCab set to revolutionize cab services in Nigeria

SmartCab, a taxi hailing Technology Company, was on Tuesday, February 29, 2017, officially launched in Nigeria at the Bespoke Center, Lekki, Lagos State. The company which kicked off operations in Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Port Harcourt and Abuja is targeted at providing comfortable and cost effective means of transportation for Nigerians across all socioeconomic status.

