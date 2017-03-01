SmartCab set to revolutionize cab services in Nigeria
SmartCab, a taxi hailing Technology Company, was on Tuesday, February 29, 2017, officially launched in Nigeria at the Bespoke Center, Lekki, Lagos State. The company which kicked off operations in Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Port Harcourt and Abuja is targeted at providing comfortable and cost effective means of transportation for Nigerians across all socioeconomic status.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb 22
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC