SERAP to Buhari, Osinbajo: Investigate mob attack on Amnesty International

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has called on both President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo to "urgently instruct appropriate authorities to promptly and thoroughly investigate apparently sponsored and coordinated attacks against Amnesty International Office in Nigeria, and ensure the safety and security of its staff." It would be recalled that a group of protesters yesterday barricaded the Abuja office of Amnesty International and asked the international organisation to quit Nigeria within 24 hours.

