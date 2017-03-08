Senator tasks Nigerians on tourism

THE Senator repreasenting Osun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. Isiaka Adeleke has advised Nigerians and governments at different levels to embrace local tourism to boost the economy of the country. Senator Adeleke who said tourism is a viable sector through which the economy of the country can be revived, charged every individual to encourage domestic tourism instead of expending huge resources on foreign ones.

