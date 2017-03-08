See pregnant suicide bomber killed by...

See pregnant suicide bomber killed by army

14 hrs ago

Security operatives and members of Civilian JTF volunteer group have intercepted a pregnant suicide bomber and another woman in Borno State. A statement by the spokesman of the Police Command in Borno, Victor Isuku, confirmed that the bombers were shot when they attempted to enter Maiduguri through the Umarari in Molai, near Damboa road.

Chicago, IL

