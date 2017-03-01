RPT-Buhari's sick leave re-energizes Nigeria's presidency

ABUJA/LAGOS, Feb 28 When protesters marched on Nigeria's presidential villa earlier this month to complain about a biting recession, they were not repelled by baton-wielding policemen, the usual fate for anyone arriving uninvited at the gate of the country's power centre. Instead, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is standing in for the country's sick leader, sent a vehicle to ferry the protest leaders to his office, where they complained about widespread corruption.

