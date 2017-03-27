Richard Branson failed in Nigeria, do...

Richard Branson failed in Nigeria, don't blame Nigerian airlines - Olowo

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Gabriel Olowo, a former Deputy General Manager, Varig, a Brazilian airline and currently president of the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative and President/ Chief Execuive Officer, Sabre Network NMC West Africa, while interacting with selected aviation reporters in Lagos said the failures of airlines in Nigeria is mostly due to the harsh government policies and environment. He said that if Richard Branson, owner of Virgin Atlantic Airlines failed in Nigeria, then there is no reason to blame Nigerian Airlines for failing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,522 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC