Richard Branson failed in Nigeria, don't blame Nigerian airlines - Olowo
Gabriel Olowo, a former Deputy General Manager, Varig, a Brazilian airline and currently president of the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative and President/ Chief Execuive Officer, Sabre Network NMC West Africa, while interacting with selected aviation reporters in Lagos said the failures of airlines in Nigeria is mostly due to the harsh government policies and environment. He said that if Richard Branson, owner of Virgin Atlantic Airlines failed in Nigeria, then there is no reason to blame Nigerian Airlines for failing.
