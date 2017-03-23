Return home voluntarily, Presidential aide advises Nigerians facing deportation risk

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa , the Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, has urged all Nigerian irregular migrants facing deportation in Germany and other countries to return home voluntarily. Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya disembarking from the aircraft on their arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja in Lagos on Tuesday She said that the call became necessary because most Nigerian migrants in those countries trying to seek asylum might be denied and eventually deported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.