Reps investigate soft drinks produced in Nigeria

20 hrs ago

THE House of Representatives, apparently disturbed by the widely reported harmful effects of carbonated drinks, yesterday, moved that soft drinks produced by Nigeria Bottling Company, NBC, and others should be investigated. To this end, an adhoc committee would be set up by the House leadership to investigate NBC and other soft drinks produced and marketed in Nigeria.

Chicago, IL

