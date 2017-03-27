Railway system will expand commercial...

Railway system will expand commercial activities in Nigeria-NRC

Mr Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation says the establishment of an efficient railway system will expand commercial activities and boost the socio-economic development of Nigeria. Okhiria made the remark in Umuahia on Monday when senior officials of NRC and a team of railway system consultants had a meeting with Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

