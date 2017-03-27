Presidency commends Nigerian army for defeating Boko Haram
Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina made the commendation while speaking at the Guards Brigade First Quarter Inter-Unit Short Talk Competition in Abuja. Adesina said the Nigerian Army deserved commendation for its efforts in curtailing the activities of the insurgents, and fighting other criminal elements in various parts of the country.
