Presidency commends Nigerian army for...

Presidency commends Nigerian army for defeating Boko Haram

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina made the commendation while speaking at the Guards Brigade First Quarter Inter-Unit Short Talk Competition in Abuja. Adesina said the Nigerian Army deserved commendation for its efforts in curtailing the activities of the insurgents, and fighting other criminal elements in various parts of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,862,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC