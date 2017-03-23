Pray for Buhari, others always, Ansar-ud-Deen tells Nigerians

The National Missioner of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Shiek Abdul-Rahman Ahmad has appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari to have a good health so as to steer the ship of the country to greater heights. Shiek Ahmad made the plea at a special prayer organised by Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, at its Headquarters, Lagos, beseeching Allah to grant the President good health and peace in Nigeria.

