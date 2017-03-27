'Political' song puts Nigerian musici...

'Political' song puts Nigerian musician, Sadiq Zazzabi in dock

Read more: Vanguard

Sadiq Zazzabi is a talented R&B singer in northern Nigeria, popular among Hausa speakers across the country and beyond for his songs about love, social issues and politics. But for several weeks he has been caught up in a bitter rivalry between two of the region's most powerful political figures, one of whom is tipped for a tilt at the presidency.

Chicago, IL

