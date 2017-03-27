Pace of Reform Slows as Nigeria's Ail...

Pace of Reform Slows as Nigeria's Ailing Buhari Slims His Schedule

In this photo released by the Nigeria State House, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari speaks at the presidential palace upon his arrival from medical vacation in Abuja, Nigeria, March 10, 2017. A lingering illness has led President Muhammadu Buhari to reduce his working day to a few hours since he returned from medical leave, slowing down the pace of economic reforms advanced in his absence, diplomats and government sources said.

