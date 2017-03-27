Oshiomhole to Nigerians: Stop celebrating corruption

The labour activist and politician, who was Guest Speaker at a 2-day National Anti-Corruption Stakeholders' Summit organized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at the Commission's Academy, Karu, Abuja, asked all Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari to stamp out corruption from the system. The summit, which has as its theme "Building National Anti-Corruption Consensus in a Multi-Agency Environment", is designed to engage a host of stakeholders to brainstorm on ways of addressing pertinent national issues.

