One in five Nigerians at risk of hypertension, sudden death

H armony Life Family Foundation recently organized a 'Health and Fitness Walk' in the Ikeja axis of Lagos State to mark World Awareness Month for Colon Cancer. The aim was to sensitize the general public on the need for a Healthier Lifestyle against the risks posed by Obesity and other Non-Communicable Diseases such as; Colon and Breast Cancer, Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, Hypertension, Stroke, etc.

