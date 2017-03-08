Ogun police arrest medical doctor for...

Ogun police arrest medical doctor for killing own mother

The Ogun Police Command said it had arrested one Dr. Emmanuel Ogah, who allegedly stabbed his biological mother to death. In a statement issued in Abeokuta Saturday by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command said the arrest was sequel to a complaint by the elder brother of the suspect, Cletus Ogah.

