Obasanjo, quintessential leader, passionate lover of Nigeria - Ajimobi

15 hrs ago

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 80th birthday, describing him as a quintessential leader and passionate lover of his fatherland. The governor's remark was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka.

