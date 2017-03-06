Obasanjo, best President Nigeria ever had - Mbang
The Retired Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Sunday Mbang has declared that former President Olusegun Obasanjo remains the best President Nigeria has ever had. The cleric also lamented that the country would have been better than it is currently, had successive governments implemented Obasanjo's policies on agriculture.
