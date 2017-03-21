Nigeria's Buhari Condemns Spate of Ki...

Nigeria's Buhari Condemns Spate of Killings, Orders Investigation

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari condemned a spate of killings in different parts of the country and ordered an investigation into a raid by gunmen that killed 17 people on Monday night. The motive for the attack on a market in the central region of Benue was unclear.

