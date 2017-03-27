Nigeria's Buhari Acts to Fill Vacant Ministries

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted the names of two ministerial nominees to the Senate, the upper house said on Wednesday, moving to reassert his authority after returning from seven weeks of medical leave. Buhari nominated Stephen Ocheni, of Kogi state and Suleiman Hassan from Gombe state, to fill the vacant labour and environment ministries, said the Senate on its official Twitter account.

