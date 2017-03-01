Nigerians excited over return of Noki...

Nigerians excited over return of Nokia 3310 to markets

Some Abuja residents on Saturday said they were excited about the recent announcement of the release of a revamped version of the popular Nokia 3310. The phone which will be released by the new Finnish producers of Nokia known as HMD Global, is expected to be sold in markets across the world in the second quarter of the year.

