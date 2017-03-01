Nigerian women displaced by Boko Haram hold protest1 hour ago
Thousands of Nigerian women forced from their homes by Boko Haram jihadists held a protest to demand better conditions as UN Security Council envoys visited their camp, an AFP journalist saw. The demonstrators accused local authorities and aid agencies of exacerbating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, which the UN says has left northeastern Nigeria on the brink of famine.
