Nigerian troops kill two female suicide bombers, rescue 211 captives

5 hrs ago

Two female suicide bombers were shot to death before they could enter the city of Maiduguri, Nigeria, a civilian defense group reported. The civilian Joint Task Force said the two suicide bombers, teenagers wearing explosive vests, were ordered to halt on Saturday night as they attempted to sneak into the city.

