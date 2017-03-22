Nigerian Police: Blasts Kill 4, Injure 18
Multiple blasts killed four people and injured eight others in the northeastern Nigeria city of Maiduguri, the state police commissioner said on Wednesday. Borno Police Commissioner Damian Chukwu said three blasts occurred near the Muna Garage area of Maiduguri, the city worst hit by an eight-year-old insurgency by Islamist Boko Haram militants, at around 04:30 a.m. .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb 22
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC