Nigerian Mortgage Lenders Strain as L...

Nigerian Mortgage Lenders Strain as Loans Sour on Job Losses

15 hrs ago

Nigeria's mortgage lenders are buckling under the weight of unpaid loans as job losses and inflation near a record high hinder the ability of customers to settle their debts. "They are just struggling to survive," Adeniyi Akinlusi, president of the Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria, said in an interview in Lagos, the commercial capital.

Chicago, IL

