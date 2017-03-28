Nigerian Mortgage Lenders Strain as Loans Sour on Job Losses
Nigeria's mortgage lenders are buckling under the weight of unpaid loans as job losses and inflation near a record high hinder the ability of customers to settle their debts. "They are just struggling to survive," Adeniyi Akinlusi, president of the Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria, said in an interview in Lagos, the commercial capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC