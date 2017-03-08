Nigerian Economy FG releases economic recovery plan
The three-year plan, comes days after the government had promised it would be ready. The implementation strategy therefore focuses on prioritizing the identified strategies, establishing a clear system of accountability for well-defined assignment of responsibilities, setting targets and developing detailed action plans, allocating resources to prioritized interventions, creating an enabling policy and regulatory environment, developing an effective monitoring and evaluation system to track progress, and using effective communication strategies.
