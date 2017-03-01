Nigeria: Why I Refused to Detonate My Explosive - Female Suicide Bomber
A teenager, Amina Yusuf, paraded by the military on Wednesday in Maiduguri, said she failed to detonate her explosive because she did not subscribe to Boko Haram ideology. The 17-year-old told journalists in Maiduguri that she was abducted five years ago, alongside her parents, in Madagali in Adamawa, after a terror attack on the village.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San...
|Tue
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb 22
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC