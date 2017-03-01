Nigeria: Why I Refused to Detonate My Explosive - Female Suicide Bomber

A teenager, Amina Yusuf, paraded by the military on Wednesday in Maiduguri, said she failed to detonate her explosive because she did not subscribe to Boko Haram ideology. The 17-year-old told journalists in Maiduguri that she was abducted five years ago, alongside her parents, in Madagali in Adamawa, after a terror attack on the village.

