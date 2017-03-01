Nigeria: Why I Refused to Detonate My...

Nigeria: Why I Refused to Detonate My Explosive - Female Suicide Bomber

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A teenager, Amina Yusuf, paraded by the military on Wednesday in Maiduguri, said she failed to detonate her explosive because she did not subscribe to Boko Haram ideology. The 17-year-old told journalists in Maiduguri that she was abducted five years ago, alongside her parents, in Madagali in Adamawa, after a terror attack on the village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San... Tue Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC