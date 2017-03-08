Nigeria: Troops Kill Two Female Suicide Bombers, Rescue 211 Boko Haram Captives
Two teenage female suicide bombers were on Saturday night shot dead by troops as they made a futile attempt to sneak into Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, wearing explosive vests hidden under their clothes, officials said. A top military official informed PREMIUM TIMES that the deafening explosion that resonated in most part of Maiduguri at about 9 p.m. on Saturday was as a result of the safe detonation of the explosive vests retrieved from the bodies of the dead girls.
