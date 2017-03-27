Nigeria tops UNIDO projects in Africa with $34m
By Franklin Alli NIGERIA's $34 million worth of investment is said to be the largest portfolio of United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, projects in Africa. This is even as the Federal Government has welcomed the new UNIDO Representative to ECOWAS and Regional Director, Nigeria Regional Office Hub, Mr. Jean Bakole, to Nigeria.
