Nigeria to open up government airports to private investment

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Nigeria will open up its government-owned airports to private investment, the minister of aviation said on Monday, as the capital's airport prepares to close for repairs after years of neglect. All government-owned airports will be offered to investors who have "the wherewithal, the know-how, the technology, the capacity, the ability, the finance to put up huge fantastic edifices as airports with everything including hotels, just the way you see them abroad," said Hadi Sirika, Nigeria's aviation minister, at a news conference in the capital of Abuja.

Chicago, IL

