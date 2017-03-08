Nigeria to have 15th largest industry by 2020 - CBN

By Favour Nnabugwu The Central Bank of Nigeria has disclosed plans of positioning the Nigerian insurance industry among the 15 largest in the world come year 2020. The apex bank said a lot of transformation was going on in the sector, as enshrined in its Financial System Stability 2020 aimed at revamping the sector, adding that it was working with the National Insurance Commission to achieve this feat.

