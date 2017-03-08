Nigeria to have 15th largest industry...

Nigeria to have 15th largest industry by 2020 - CBN

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

By Favour Nnabugwu The Central Bank of Nigeria has disclosed plans of positioning the Nigerian insurance industry among the 15 largest in the world come year 2020. The apex bank said a lot of transformation was going on in the sector, as enshrined in its Financial System Stability 2020 aimed at revamping the sector, adding that it was working with the National Insurance Commission to achieve this feat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,918 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC