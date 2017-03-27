Nigeria summoned Indian envoy yesterd...

Nigeria summoned Indian envoy yesterday over attacks on its students in Noida, says Nigerian media

9 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: Following the severe assaults on Nigerian nationals in Noida, Nigeria's foreign affairs ministry yesterday summoned the Indian envoy and asked that the culprits be prosecuted immediately, reported The Cable, a Nigerian news outlet. Four Nigerian were severely beaten up in a neighbourhood in Greater Noida on Monday, after residents there suspected them of peddling drugs to a teenager who died of a drug overdose.

Chicago, IL

