Nigeria summoned Indian envoy yesterday over attacks on its students in Noida, says Nigerian media

NEW DELHI: Following the severe assaults on Nigerian nationals in Noida, Nigeria's foreign affairs ministry yesterday summoned the Indian envoy and asked that the culprits be prosecuted immediately, reported The Cable, a Nigerian news outlet. Four Nigerian were severely beaten up in a neighbourhood in Greater Noida on Monday, after residents there suspected them of peddling drugs to a teenager who died of a drug overdose.

