Nigeria: Regulators Dismiss 'Security Risk' Claim At Kaduna International Airport

15 hrs ago

Regulatory bodies in aviation sector have dismissed recent claims that the Kaduna International Airport falls below standards and a disaster waiting to happen. Apex regulatory agency, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority said the airport that has just been upgraded to international status, with new navigational aids and other infrastructure cannot suddenly be a risk to the well informed.

Chicago, IL

