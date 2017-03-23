Nigeria: PDP Crisis - Sheriff, Makarf...

Nigeria: PDP Crisis - Sheriff, Makarfi in Fresh War

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ali Sheriff, and a factional leader of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, are engaged in a war of words again, just few days after they reached an understanding to bury their differences. What has triggered the latest public spat began with Mr. Sheriff's threat to sue anyone, including media houses, who referred to the Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee, as a faction of the party.

