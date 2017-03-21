Nigeria: Naira Continues Rise Against...

Nigeria: Naira Continues Rise Against Dollar, Sells N420-N430 Per Dollar

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Nigerian currency on Tuesday afternoon traded at N420 and N430 , while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N530 and N450 respectively. Trading on the floor of the Bureau De Change showed that the Naira closed at N400 to a dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N545 and N480 respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,183 • Total comments across all topics: 279,728,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC