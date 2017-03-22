Nigeria: Military Ignored Intelligenc...

Nigeria: Military Ignored Intelligence Before Deadly Boko Haram Attack - Police

Security operatives have said that Nigerian soldiers based in Magumeri village of Borno State received early warning about a deadly Boko Haram attack in the community last Wednesday. A number of soldiers and police personnel died in the attack.

