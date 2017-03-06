Nigeria: Govt Cautions Citizens Against Travelling to U.S.
The presidency has advised Nigerians who have no "compelling or urgent" reason to travel to the U.S. not to do so. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, advised Nigerians who have no compelling or urgent reason to travel to the U.S. to postpone their travel plans until the Donald Trump administration's policy on immigration is clear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb 22
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC