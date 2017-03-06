Nigeria: Govt Cautions Citizens Again...

Nigeria: Govt Cautions Citizens Against Travelling to U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The presidency has advised Nigerians who have no "compelling or urgent" reason to travel to the U.S. not to do so. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, advised Nigerians who have no compelling or urgent reason to travel to the U.S. to postpone their travel plans until the Donald Trump administration's policy on immigration is clear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC