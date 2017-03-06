Nigeria: Govt Cautions Citizens Against Travelling to U.S.

The presidency has advised Nigerians who have no "compelling or urgent" reason to travel to the U.S. not to do so. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, advised Nigerians who have no compelling or urgent reason to travel to the U.S. to postpone their travel plans until the Donald Trump administration's policy on immigration is clear.

