Nigeria: Five Feared Killed, Many Injured in Ife Ethnic Clash

Several people are believed to have died and many others injured in an ethnic clash in Ile-Ife, Osun State. Properties worth millions of Naira were also destroyed in the violence described by residents as a clash between Yorubas and Hausas which reportedly started in Sabo area of the ancient town.

Chicago, IL

