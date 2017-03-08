Nigeria facing 'a famine unlike any we have ever seen'

Hassana Mohammed, tries to breast feed her baby while comforting her malnourished son 18- Month Yakubu, at a feeding centre run by Doctors Without Borders in Maiduguri, Nigeria. Hassana Mohammed, tries to breast feed her baby while comforting her malnourished son 18- Month Yakubu, at a feeding centre run by Doctors Without Borders in Maiduguri, Nigeria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.